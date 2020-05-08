UBS Group AG Has $54,000 Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,495 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

