Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,802 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $102.95 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average is $147.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

