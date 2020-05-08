Raymond James & Associates Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.