Raymond James & Associates Buys 11,825 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 604,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.