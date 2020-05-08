Raymond James & Associates Acquires 29,227 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of New Residential Investment worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.