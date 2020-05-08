Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 712,568 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 712,568 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,356,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,883,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,614,000 after acquiring an additional 914,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

