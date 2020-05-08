Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,269,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,400,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,957,000 after acquiring an additional 775,985 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 21.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.