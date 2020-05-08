NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 139.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 30.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 128,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 29,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NiSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NiSource by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

NI stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

