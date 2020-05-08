Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 998,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after purchasing an additional 161,866 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,454,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,747,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 147,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.