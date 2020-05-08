Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ORIX by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IX opened at $56.95 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

IX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

