Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.06 Million in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 71,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,349. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -168.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

