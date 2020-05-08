Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,325 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 30,386 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $8.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

