Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,628 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ExlService worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

EXLS stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

