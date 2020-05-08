Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,826 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.06. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

