Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Decreased by Analyst

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:PNR opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.