Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 405,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 101,569 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $8,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

