Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – William Blair increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WAB. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

WAB stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,130,000 after buying an additional 178,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 68,512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

