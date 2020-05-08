Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TACO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.74. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 29,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

