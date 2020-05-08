Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Issued By B. Riley

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verso in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRS. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

NYSE VRS opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. Verso has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Verso by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.