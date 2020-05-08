Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered by KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,051,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 403,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 803,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 203,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,384.62%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

