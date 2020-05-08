Taglich Brothers Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Taglich Brothers reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLP. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.69 million, a PE ratio of 78.96 and a beta of -0.26.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,579,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,600. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.