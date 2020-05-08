Republic Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

NYSE RSG opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

