Brokers Issue Forecasts for Planet Fitness Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

PLNT opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Benson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

