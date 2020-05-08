Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Onespan Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Onespan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Onespan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onespan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OSPN opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $663.56 million, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Onespan’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

