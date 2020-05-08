Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aon PLC’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AON in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.81.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.80.

NYSE AON opened at $184.83 on Thursday. AON has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AON by 9.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 58,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

