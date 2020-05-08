Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Mattel Inc Raised by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.