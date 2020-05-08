ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. purchased 16,025 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,876.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

