ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Shares of VIAC stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75.
In other ViacomCBS news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. purchased 16,025 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,876.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.