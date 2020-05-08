Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the technology company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $183.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $185.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 480.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,089 shares of company stock worth $2,392,350 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

