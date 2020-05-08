Franklin Street Properties Corp. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Street Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 268,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 68,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,898,000.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

