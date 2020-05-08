Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 77.96% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

