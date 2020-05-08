Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNK. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of MNK opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 240,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 477,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.