Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Luminex in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,890,000 after buying an additional 91,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Earnings History and Estimates for Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

