Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABG. TheStreet downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

