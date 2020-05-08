Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Issued By William Blair

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $59.39 on Thursday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -539.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chegg by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $2,596,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 246,252 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,842,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 48,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,761 shares of company stock worth $15,246,126 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

