KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

FBHS stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

