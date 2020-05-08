Brokers Issue Forecasts for ACCO Brands Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ACCO stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $570.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

