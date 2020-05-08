Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,092 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.88% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 404.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $716,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

