Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,847 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

