Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $148.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

