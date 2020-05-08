Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 124.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.