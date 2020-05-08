ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MJ. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

