Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 239.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,412,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,300,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

