Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 847.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $94.61 and a 52-week high of $127.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33.

