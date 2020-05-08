Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25,161.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 166,415 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE:CS opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.42. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

