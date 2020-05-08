Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,038 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 155.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,341,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after buying an additional 651,033 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after buying an additional 481,818 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.