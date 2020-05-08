Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,332 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 59.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,431,000 after acquiring an additional 170,087 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 640,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA opened at $97.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

