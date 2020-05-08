Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.