Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,636,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,038 shares of company stock valued at $46,436,998. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.54.

NYSE SAM opened at $477.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $498.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.39 and a 200 day moving average of $381.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

