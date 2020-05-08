Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

NYSE MSA opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.08.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110 in the last ninety days. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

