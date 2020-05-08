Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,028 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBE. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.